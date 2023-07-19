Janisa Dali, like other residents, welcome the afternoon rain as they collect rainwater to be used for cleaning and laundry, at the housing facility built by the UN-Habitat for Humanity in Sagonsongan, Marawi City. Photo taken on October 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Marawi Compensation Board has processed at least 1,000 claims for compensation for victims of the Marawi siege a week after the start of the filing period, an official said Wednesday.

“Isang taon ang ating filing period, nagsimula ito noong July 4… 7 days po ngayon. Nasa 1,000 na po ang ating naprocess na claim, pag-aaralan ng Board kung ito ay aprubado o hindi,” Marawi Compensation Board Chairperson Maisara Dandamun Latiph said during a televised briefing.

“Sa mga susunod na araw, nakikita natin na darami pa po ang magke-claim, dahil meron tayong estimated na 17,500 families na nasiraan ng mga istruktura, nawalan ng gamit sa bahay, o mga businesses nila, meron ding namatayan," she added.

Meanwhile, at least 12,500 applicants for claims have already booked appointments with the Marawi Compensation Board online and onsite, the official said.

According to law, relatives of individuals killed during the 2017 Marawi siege are entitled to receive P350,000 in compensation for every life lost during the war.

Meanwhile, owners of totally damaged structures are entitled to receive financial compensation from the government amounting to P18,000 per square meter of their property.

“Kung 2 storey pa yan magiging times 2,” Latiph said.

“Malaki po yung babayaran ng Marawi Compensation Board base sa batas, base po sa IRR per square meter sa mga totally damaged structure.

“Pati po yung laman ng bahay babayaran din yan. So kung totally damaged structure meron pong 27 percent na in-allocate ang batas, para sa mga personal belongings na nasira. So kung ang amount ng iyong claim ay P1 million yan, times po yan ng 27 percent para sa content ng bahay na nasira,” she said.

The national government has allocated an initial compensation of P1 billion for the compensation of Marawi siege victims, but Latiph said they would ask for additional funding for 2024 as they expect more Marawi residents to file for claims.

“Magre-request ang Marawi Compensation Board dahil as of the last intake, ibig sabihin lahat ng mga application na naprocess natin, 1,000 ang nagfile ng kanilang claim, so 7 days lang po yan imagine po after 1 month kung gaano karami pa ang magfafile," she said.

"So kailangang mag-request ng additional funds ng Marawi Compensation Board,” she said.

The law, Republic Act No. 11696, identifies victims of the Marawi siege as those who have "damaged or demolished properties and possessions" that "cannot be recovered."

"The State is likewise obligated to recognize the essence of providing reparation and compensation for persons and families whose rights were violated and whose economic, social, cultural rights were unfulfilled as a result of armed conflicts," the law read.

In May 2017 members of Islamic State-inspired Maute group began to lay siege to Marawi, an attack which dragged on until October, displacing residents and destroying the city.

Video from PTV