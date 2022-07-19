Men carry surf boards as they walk along the beach in San Juan, La Union, a popular tourist spot, on December 21, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Some parts of the Philippines, especially in Luzon, have recorded an increase in new COVID-19 cases, although not at an alarming level, the OCTA Research group said Tuesday.

OCTA fellow Dr. Guido David said that based on their monitoring, a rise in positivity rate as well as new infections in Calabarzon, Central Luzon, Western Visayas, Pangasinan and La Union have been observed.

Other areas that posted a spike in new cases are Cagayan, Isabela, Iloilo, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, Nueva Ecija and Tarlac.

"Most of Calabarzon, except siguro Quezon, medyo nakitaan natin ng pagtaas ng kaso. Pero hindi naman ito alarming. We just want the public to be aware na mayroong konting pagtaas sa mga area na ito kaya kailangan ng pag-iingat natin," David said in a public briefing.

(We monitored a rise in new cases in most of Calabarzon except Quezon but this is not alarming. We just want the public to be aware that there is a rise in new COVID-19 cases in these areas that's why we need to be careful.)

From Dr. Guido David's Twitter account

"Kaugnay sa nabanggit ng Pangulo, may decoupling - ibig sabihin, kahit na medyo mataas yung cases, o mataas yung risk, ang binabantayan natin, ang health care utilization," he added.

(In relation to what the President mentioned on decoupling, it means that despite the rise in cases, or the risk, what we are monitoring is the health care utilization.)

The Philippines recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases in the previous week, reflecting about a 40-percent increase from a week before, data from the health department showed Monday.

This means that the country country posted an average of 2,091 per day from July 11 to 17, according to the Department of Health's latest bulletin.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, this is the first time in 21 weeks that the daily average cases reached the 2,000 level.

Overall, the country has logged a total of 3,735,383 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Monday, of which, 20,524 are active.

Guido said the country is expected to see around 2,000 new cases daily "over the next few days" but did not elaborate. New COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila though may have already "peaked."

The daily positivity rate in Metro Manila reached 14 percent on July 15 but this went down to 12 percent on July 17, he said.

"Ang nakikita natin sa Metro Manila, baka may possibility na nag-peak na... Ang ibig sabihin nito, kung magtuloy-tuloy ito, baka bumaba na yung trend natin sa Metro Manila, (pero) hindi pa sa buong bansa necessarily kasi may ibang regions pa na nagsisimula pa lang tumaas ang bilang ng kaso."

(The cases in Metro Manila may have already peaked. This means that the cases could already decrease in the region but not necessarily nationwide because some regions have just started recording a rise in new cases.)

He attributed the fresh infections to the presence of omicron subvariants as well as the public's complacency to minimum health standards.

According to the DOH website, nearly 70.7 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with almost 15.1 million already with the booster shot.

More than 68.3 million others have received their first dose.

The country logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The rollout of the vaccine program started on March 1, 2021.

Some lawmakers have criticized OCTA Research for the accuracy of its COVID-19 projections. The group said it uses data from the DOH.

WATCH