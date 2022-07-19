Pedestrians walk at a crossing in Makati City on July 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Philippines on Tuesday reported 1,841 fresh COVID-19 cases, of which 710 are from Metro Manila.

The Department of Health said no new deaths were recorded, leaving the number of people who succumbed to the disease still at 60,641.

Active cases have reached 20,511, while some 3.65 million people have recovered, DOH data showed.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 3,737,222.

The positivity rate from July 17 to 18 is at 11.9%, above the World Health Organization's 5% threshold that indicates the spread of the virus is under control.

July 19, 2022 DOH data. Screenshot from DOH website

Some 71 million people, or 91% of the target population, have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, while around 15 million of them have received their booster shots.

Pandemic monitor OCTA Research said some parts of the Philippines have recorded an increase in new COVID-19 cases, although not at an alarming level.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said that the current COVID-19 alert levels in the country will remain.

