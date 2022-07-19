A child gets a Complete Blood Count test to check for dengue fever at the Potrero Super Health Center in Malabon City on July 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Central Visayas tallied the most number of dengue cases in the past month, data from the Department of Health showed Tuesday.

Some 16,324 cases were recorded from June 5 to July 2, 2022, said the DOH. It said Central Luzon accounted for 20 percent or 3,196 cases, followed by Metro Manila (1,729 cases or 11 percent), and Central Visayas (1,703 cases or 10 percent).

A total of 65,190 dengue cases were reported from Jan. 1 to July 2, 2022, which is 83 percent higher than the 35,715 cases logged in the same period last year, the DOH said.

Out of the overall dengue tally this year, most cases were reported from Central Luzon (9,448 cases or 14 percent), Central Visayas (7,771 cases or 12 percent), and Zamboanga Peninsula (5,708 or 9 percent).

The number of regions that exceeded the epidemic threshold declined to 13 from 15 in the past 4 weeks, the DOH said.

All regions except Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, and Caraga showed a "sustained increasing trend from June 5 to July 2," the DOH said.

Nationwide, a total of 274 deaths have been reported, reflecting a case fatality rate of 0.4 percent. These deaths were reported in the months of:

January: 36

February: 32

March: 39

April: 46

May: 63

June: 58

The DOH has downloaded funds to public hospitals and has instructed them to provide dengue fast lanes, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

The agency is also looking into new dengue vaccines it can procure, she added.

The agency has several times reminded the public to follow the '4S Strategy':

SEARCH and destroy mosquito breeding sites

SECURE self-protection

SEEK early consultation

SUPPORT community fogging or spraying in high-case areas