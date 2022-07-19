Commuters ride the LRT-2 on July 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The COVID-19 task force placed Metro Manila and many other areas under the loosest of the country's 5-tier alert level system until the end of the month, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Tuesday.

The DOH said the following areas will still be under Alert Level 1 until July 31. General Santos City and 18 other localities were also deescalated to the said level.



Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Baguio City

Region I

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Region II

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

City of Santiago

Region III

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Olongapo City

Region IV-A

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena City

Region IV-B

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City

Region V

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Sorsogon

Region VI

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo Province

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Region VII

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Region VIII

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Region IX

Zamboanga City

Region X

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Region XI

- Davao City

- Davao Oriental

Region XII

South Cotabato

General Santos City

CARAGA

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

BARMM

Cotabato City

The following component cities and municipalities will still also be under Alert Level 1, according to the DOH:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Sablan

Benguet

Region IV-A

Alabat

Quezon

Region IV-B

Magsaysay

Paluan, Occidental Mindoro

Region V

San Fernando

Masbate

Region VI

Ilog, Negros Occidental

Region VII

Albuquerque, Bohol

Region VIII

Motiong, Samar

Region IX

Guipos and San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur

Region X

Kolambugan, Lanao Del Norte

Region XI

Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte

Santa Maria, Davao Occidental

CARAGA

Bacuag, Placer, and Tubod, Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro

Bubong and Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur

"The DOH noted, based on IATF-EID metrics, that these areas were able to de-escalate by maintaining their case classification and total beds utilization rates at low risk, and reaching or nearing the vaccination thresholds for target population and target A2 (senior citizens) priority group," the agency said in a statement.

The level allows all establishments to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Meanwhile, the following areas will be under Alert Level 2 during the same period. These were "without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification," DOH said.

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet, Ifugao

Region IV-A

Quezon Province

Region IV-B

Occidental Mindoro and Palawan

Region V

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Masbate

Region VI

Antique

Negros Occidental

Region VII

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Region VIII

Leyte

Northern Samar

Western Samar

Region IX

-City of Isabela

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga del Norte

Zamboanga Sibugay



Region X

Lanao del Norte

Region XI

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Region XII

North Cotabato

Sarangani

Sultan Kudarat

CARAGA

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Bangsamoro

Basilan

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.

The country recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases in the previous week, reflecting about a 40-percent increase from a week before, data from the health department showed Monday.

The DOH earlier attributed the slight spike in fresh infections to the population's waning immunity and the presence of more transmissible COVID-19 omicron variants.

More details to follow.

