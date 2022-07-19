MANILA — The COVID-19 task force placed Metro Manila and many other areas under the loosest of the country's 5-tier alert level system until the end of the month, the Department of Health (DOH) announced on Tuesday.
The DOH said the following areas will still be under Alert Level 1 until July 31. General Santos City and 18 other localities were also deescalated to the said level.
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Baguio City
Region I
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Dagupan City
Region II
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
- City of Santiago
Region III
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Angeles City
- Olongapo City
Region IV-A
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Lucena City
Region IV-B
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Romblon
- Puerto Princesa City
Region V
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
- Sorsogon
Region VI
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo Province
- Bacolod City
- Iloilo City
Region VII
- Siquijor
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
Region VIII
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
Region IX
Region X
- Camiguin
- Bukidnon
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Iligan City
Region XI
- - Davao City
- - Davao Oriental
Region XII
- South Cotabato
- General Santos City
CARAGA
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Sur
- Butuan City
BARMM
The following component cities and municipalities will still also be under Alert Level 1, according to the DOH:
Cordillera Administrative Region
Region IV-A
Region IV-B
- Magsaysay
- Paluan, Occidental Mindoro
Region V
Region VI
Region VII
Region VIII
Region IX
- Guipos and San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur
Region X
- Kolambugan, Lanao Del Norte
Region XI
- Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte
- Santa Maria, Davao Occidental
CARAGA
- Bacuag, Placer, and Tubod, Surigao del Norte
Bangsamoro
- Bubong and Lumbatan, Lanao del Sur
"The DOH noted, based on IATF-EID metrics, that these areas were able to de-escalate by maintaining their case classification and total beds utilization rates at low risk, and reaching or nearing the vaccination thresholds for target population and target A2 (senior citizens) priority group," the agency said in a statement.
The level allows all establishments to operate at 100 percent capacity, including other mass gatherings, but only for those with full vaccination status.
Meanwhile, the following areas will be under Alert Level 2 during the same period. These were "without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level classification," DOH said.
Cordillera Administrative Region
Region IV-A
Region IV-B
- Occidental Mindoro and Palawan
Region V
- Camarines Norte
- Camarines Sur
- Masbate
Region VI
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
Region VII
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Negros Oriental
Region VIII
- Leyte
- Northern Samar
- Western Samar
Region IX
- -City of Isabela
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Zamboanga Sibugay
Region X
Region XI
- Davao del Norte
- Davao del Sur
- Davao de Oro
- Davao Occidental
Region XII
- North Cotabato
- Sarangani
- Sultan Kudarat
CARAGA
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
Bangsamoro
- Basilan
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Sulu
- Tawi-Tawi
Alert Level 2 allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.
The country recorded 14,640 new COVID-19 cases in the previous week, reflecting about a 40-percent increase from a week before, data from the health department showed Monday.
The DOH earlier attributed the slight spike in fresh infections to the population's waning immunity and the presence of more transmissible COVID-19 omicron variants.
More details to follow.
