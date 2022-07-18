MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has decided to keep the current COVID-19 Alert Level System in the country, but wants to have a new health classification scheme by next month, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The current alert level in the country may be eased if the number of Filipinos with booster shots would increase in the near future, the Palace, said quoting Marcos' earlier discussion with the Department of Health (DOH).

“To avoid confusion, we will retain the alert level system for now. We are however thinking, we are studying very closely, and we’ll come to a decision very soon as to decoupling the restrictions from the alert levels,” Marcos told the DOH.

The President also wants "to reclassify restrictions that are compatible with the current milder strains that afflict the patients," the statement read.

The DOH may release the new classifications by mid-August, officer-in-charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said, noting that the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases is still due to the highly contagious Omicron BA.5 variant.

More details to follow.