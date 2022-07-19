LTFRB vows to pay EDSA Bus Carousel operators

Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on June 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has vowed to settle its payables to EDSA Bus Carousel operators.

The regulatory body said they had paid week 10 out of 15, which cost over P300 million. It leaves LTFRB to clear a backlog of 4 more weeks.

Late last year, the national government allotted P7 billion for service contracts under the Libreng Sakay program in the EDSA Carousel.

Taxpayers shell out P10 million pesos a day to operate the EDSA Bus Carousel carrying over 20,000 passengers daily from Monumento to PITX.

“Ang atraso namin sa kanila ay 1 month na lang. Medyo hindi na siya masyadong malaki compared sa nakaraan. We are confident and we are relying on the word of our consortia na they will keep their word to deploy the maximum of 440 (buses) especially kapag rush hour," LTFRB chairperson Cheloy Garafil said.

(We now only owe them one month's worth of payables. It's not that big compared to the last time. We are confident and we are relying on the word of our consortia that they will keep their word to deploy the maximum of 440 [buses], especially during rush hour.)

The operators have been calling out the LTFRB to pay its dues.

Bus consortiums claimed that it intentionally reduced the number of deployed buses on the line to lessen financial losses.

The EDSA Bus Carousel’s capacity is 550 units a day, but only over 200 are deployed.

A group of drivers and conductors filed a labor case against the operators after not receiving monthly salaries.

The LTFRB met with the bus operators Monday and said they vowed faster payments this time.

“Nagsusumamo kami sa kanila na i-full deployment na nila 'yung bus kapag rush hour," Garafil said.

(We're begging them to fully deploy their buses during rush hour.)

Garafil has ordered employees deployed in other regions to go back to the main office to focus on the payout system for the Libreng Sakay.

She said that the regulatory body was overwhelmed when over 140 routes participated in the program.

The Transportation agency said it would study building a terminal at Monumento, Caloocan City — one of the endpoints of the EDSA Bus Carousel. The facility will feature a resting staging area for drivers and conductors.

The DOTr said it will develop the site to protect passengers from heat and downpours while queueing.

