MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has urged officials of the National Food Authority (NFA) to refund transportation allowances amounting to P1.373 million, as government vehicles were already assigned to their offices.

In the 2021 audit report on the NFA, state auditors noted that under the General Appropriations Act of 2021, transportation allowances should not be granted to officials who are assigned or are actually using government transport.

Officials in the NFA central office claimed transportation allowance of up to P1.205 million, while officials from the National Capital Region (NCR) claimed P168,258, the audit team said.

“We recommended that management require the NFA officials with assigned government vehicles to immediately refund the transportation allowance claimed in CY (Calendar Year) 2021,” the auditors said in the report.

The auditors also cited 2 Supreme Court decisions which ruled that a government official assigned a vehicle is not entitled to collect transportation allowance, whether or not he or she actually used the vehicle.

“Based on the above-cited SC ruling, the NFA officials with assigned motor vehicles are not entitled to transportation allowances,” the auditors said.

The NFA management, however, told the audit team that the motor vehicles were assigned to the respective departments and not for the exclusive use of the officials.

The NFA also noted that the SC decisions were already clarified through COA circulars, but the audit team insisted that the GAA of 2021 superseded the circulars.

A copy of the report was received by the office of NFA administrator Judy Carol Dansal on July 1, 2022.

