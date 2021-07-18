Storm Fabian maintains strength as it continues moving north

MANILA - Tropical storm Fabian maintained its strength as it continues to move north, the state weather bureau PAGASA said late Sunday.

The country's 6th storm this year was last estimated to be located 1,085 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, and moving north northwest while packing maximum winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 90 kph, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

The storm is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the country as it will remain far from Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period, PAGASA added.

It is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Fabian and a low-pressure area spotted 830 kms west of extreme Northern Luzon (outside the PAR) are enhancing the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan will experience monsoon rains in the next 24 hours, it said.

Fabian, which intensified into a tropical storm at 2 a.m. Sunday, is expected to remain far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period. It is expected to continue moving north northwest or northwest at a consistent speed until Monday evening.

PAGASA also said a southward shift in the orientation of the track forecasts has been observed for the past 24 hours, and if the trend continues, Fabian may re-enter the PAR beyond Tuesday, or not exit the PAR at all during the forecast period.

Fabian is also forecast to intensify further and reach severe tropical storm category by Monday afternoon, and typhoon category by Tuesday afternoon. It is expected to peak at 150 kph by Thursday evening.