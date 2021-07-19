Olongapo court junks terrorism case vs 2 Aetas

MANILA - An Olongapo City court has dismissed the first known terrorism case against 2 Aetas, who were accused of engaging in a firefight with soldiers.

In a 9-page decision dated July 15, the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court Branch 97 ordered the release of Japer Gurung and Junior Ramos after it found that the prosecution failed to prove their identities as perpetrators.

“After a careful examination of the records, the Court holds that the prosecution failed to discharge the burden of providing the identities of the accused as the perpetrators of the crime of violation of Section 4 of RA No. 11479. Thus, the case for violation of this law against the accused must be dismissed,” read a portion of Judge Melani Fay Tadili's decision.

The court noted inconsistencies in statements of soldier-witnesses, who claimed they saw Gurung and Ramos during the gunfight and were shown pictures of them before the gunfight, but never said so in their affidavits.

The court said that although affidavits are generally given weight if inconsistent with testimonies, this rule is not applicable in this case because 2 factors could cause misidentification: limited time for witness to see accused before the crime, and several persons committed the crime.

The court also ruled the Aetas were illegally arrested without a warrant since they were just running at the moment of their arrest and not proved to be the perpetrators of acts of terrorism. As a result, search was invalid and evidence seized were inadmissible.

"There is no lawful arrest of the accused. Thus, the warrantless search on the accused is invalid," the order read.

"Considering that there is no more evidence to support the conviction of the accused, the case for violation of RA No. 10951 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and PD No. 1866 as amended by RA No. 9156 against them must be dismissed," it added.

Tadili ordered the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Olongapo City to release Gurung and Ramos, "unless they are being lawfully held in custody for any reason."

The terrorism case against the 2 Aetas was touted as a test case for the Anti-Terrorism Act that President Rodrigo Duterte approved in July last year.

In February this year, Gurung and Ramos, through their lawyers from the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, sought to intervene in the petitions against the Anti-Terrorism Act before the Supreme Court.

That petition for intervention led to a controversy with the Public Attorney’s Office and National Commission on Indigenous Peoples replacing NUPL as the Aetas’ lawyers after they claimed they did not know about the petition at the high court. The NUPL withdrew from the case.

The petition was eventually dismissed by the high tribunal, announced during oral arguments in February when Solicitor General Jose Calida tried to postpone the proceedings citing the case of the Aetas.

The SC has yet to rule on the 37 petitions challenging the anti-terror law, some two months since oral arguments have concluded.

-- Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News