Storm signals over Batanes, Babuyan Islands possible due to Fabian - PAGASA

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA on Monday said tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) may be hoisted over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area due to severe tropical storm Fabian.

In its 5 p.m. weather advisory, PAGASA said Fabian was last spotted 1,075 km east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center with 115 km gusts while being almost stationary.

Even though hoisting of TCWS over any Philippine land area remains less likely due to the storm's position, the agency said a further southward shift in Fabian's orientation may lead to storm signals over the Batanes-Babuyan Islands area.

PAGASA logged strong winds or higher extending outwards up to

490 km from the center of the storm.

Fabian, which is still expected to reach typhoon category by Tuesday, will also move generally west northwestward in the next 12 hours and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday before passing near southern Japan and towards southern China.

"Slight weakening may occur by Friday morning as the circulation of “FABIAN” interacts with the rough terrain of Taiwan during its passage to the north of the island and will weaken into severe tropical storm by Saturday afternoon," PAGASA said.

The storm is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the country, but monsoon rains being enhanced by it and tropical storm Cempaka, which is 945 km west of extreme northern Luzon, will be experienced over Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Moderate to rough seas will also be experienced over the western seaboard of Palawan, including Kalayaan islands. PAGASA warned mariners of small seacraft against venturing in the area.

