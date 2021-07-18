Fabian intensifies, nears severe tropical storm category

Tropical Storm Fabian has slightly intensified Monday morning and is forecast to reach severe tropical storm category within 12 hours and typhoon category by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Packing 85 kph winds and gusts of up to 105 kph, Fabian's center was estimated at 1,090 km east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as of 4 a.m. and moving north northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour.

It is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. PAGASA, however, said there is an increasing possibility that the tropical cyclone will either re-enter the PAR or exit the PAR much later than the current forecast due to a southward shift in the orientation of the track forecasts.

Monsoon rains will be experienced in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan. Fabian is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period.