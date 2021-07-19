Philippines records 5,651 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday confirmed 5,651 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 1,513,396.

The country also recorded 5,332 new recoveries and 72 recent deaths due to the disease, according to the Department of Health's (DOH) latest bulletin.

The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 26,786, while recoveries are totaled 1,439,049, data showed.

"Ten duplicates were removed from the total case count," the DOH said in a statement.

The number of new recoveries is the "lowest in 3 days or since July 16, 2021 when the DOH logged 2,670 recoveries," data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

The number of additional deaths is also the "lowest in 10 days or since July 9, when the DOH logged 70 deaths," the group added.

The number of active infections at 47,561 is the "highest in 3 days." The number of active cases in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates.

"Eighty-eight cases previously tagged as recoveries have been validated to be active cases and 39 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation," the DOH said.

While all laboratories were operational on July 17, six facilities were unable to submit data to the government's repository system, the agency said.

Davao City continued to log the most number of fresh COVID-19 cases at 224, according to independent research group OCTA.

The group listed President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown as a high-risk area for COVID-19 as the infection rate is at 0.97 percent, but intensive care units in the city are 97 percent occupied.

Quezon City has the second most number of new COVID-19 cases at 116, followed by Cebu City with 95, according to data from OCTA.

The DOH has been urging public and private hospitals to increase their COVID-19 wards and dedicated beds in the event of another surge of cases as the Philippines already recorded 11 local cases of the Delta variant.

"Hindi po tayo magwe-wait and see," DOH spokesperson Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire told state television PTV.

"We have guided already our local governments that they should do granular lockdowns. They should intensify their PDITR response para mas ma-contain natin ang pag-spread ng variant na ito," she said.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed 35 Delta variant carriers in the country. Three succumbed to the disease, while 32 recovered.

RELATED VIDEO