Anti-Terror Council tags NDF as terrorist organization

The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization, calling it an “integral and inseparable part” of the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army.
The designation of the NDF as a terrorist organization comes a few months after the Anti-Terrorism Council also designated the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations last December 2020.
In a resolution signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea last June 23, the Anti-Terrorism Council noted that Article X of the 2016 CPP Constitution "shows that the NDF a.k.a. NDFP is the core and most consolidated group that provides support to the armed and organizational expansion of the CPP/NPA."
It noted that CPP founder Jose Maria Sison identified the CPP/NPA as allied organizations of the NDF while his wife Juliet de Lima-Sison was recently named interim chairperson of the NDF negotiating panel.
The Anti-Terrorism Council, in May this year, also designated 19 alleged CPP-NPA leaders as terrorists
