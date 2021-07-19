Anti-Terror Council tags NDF as terrorist organization

Members of the National Democratic Front (NDF) and the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army hold a lightning rally at the busy intersection of EDSA-Cubao in Quezon City to commemorate its 45th founding anniversary on April 23, 2018. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization, calling it an “integral and inseparable part” of the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army.

The designation of the NDF as a terrorist organization comes a few months after the Anti-Terrorism Council also designated the CPP-NPA as terrorist organizations last December 2020.

In a resolution signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea last June 23, the Anti-Terrorism Council noted that Article X of the 2016 CPP Constitution "shows that the NDF a.k.a. NDFP is the core and most consolidated group that provides support to the armed and organizational expansion of the CPP/NPA."

It noted that CPP founder Jose Maria Sison identified the CPP/NPA as allied organizations of the NDF while his wife Juliet de Lima-Sison was recently named interim chairperson of the NDF negotiating panel.

The Anti-Terrorism Council, in May this year, also designated 19 alleged CPP-NPA leaders as terrorists