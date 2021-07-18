5 Delta COVID-19 patients in Cagayan de Oro 'recovered': mayor

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of a cell cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Image captured and colorized at Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Hamilton, Montana. Credit: NIAID

MANILA - The five Delta COVID-19 variant patients found in Cagayan de Oro City have recovered from the illness, Mayor Oscar Moreno said Monday.

The Department of Health earlier said it has detected 11 cases of the more transmissible Delta variant. Of this figure, 6 were from Northern Mindanao, 2 were from Metro Manila, another 2 from Western Visayas, and a lone patient was from Central Luzon.

One of the patients remain in a temporary treatment medical facility but all have been tagged as recovered, according to mayor Oscar Moreno.

"What we did right away was asked them to stay in a special facility, magkakasama sila (they were all together). Inintensify din ang (We intensified) retroactive contact tracing. Pinakiusapan din (We also asked) close contacts to likewise stay in another facility," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

Moreno said he suspects the city's COVID-19 surge from early May to June was due to the variant first reported in India.

"We suspected although alam natin ang genomic exam is done at random at once a week lang pinapadala sa Manila ang samples ng rehiyon," he said.

(We suspected although we know genomic sequencing is done at random and sent only once a week to Manila.)

"Possible talaga although we hope na ang ating pag manage ng cases nung June atin nang nacontain ang virus kahit ang Delta variant."

(It's possible but we hope that our managing of cases last June has contained the virus, even the Delta variant.)

The city, placed under the strictest lockdown until the end of the month, is averaging some 5,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day and is set to breach 100,000 administered jabs on Monday, Moreno said.

Some 70 percent of these jabs were first doses and 30 percent were second doses, he added.

The city as of Sunday has 544 active cases out of a total 11,844 infections, according to the DOH website.