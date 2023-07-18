President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Classes will be suspended in all private and public schools in Quezon City on Monday in time for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA), the city's government said Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Quezon City government cited Mayor Joy Belmonte's Executive Order No. 23 as basis for the class suspension.

"Bagamat bakasyon na ang ibang klase, may Summer Classes naman na maaapektuhan dahil sa pagsasara ng ilang kalsada sa lungsod," the city government clarified in another tweet.

(Even if some schools are already on vacation, summer classes are still ongoing and these may be affected by road closures in some parts of the city.)

President Marcos is set to deliver his second SONA before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives at the Batasang Pambansa Complex on Monday, July 24.

Marcos earlier said that his SONA would show that the Philippines had made a "significant progress" a year into his presidency.

"That's what I want to explain to people that we have made significant progress. We can see the difference now, not only in terms of how the systems work, how the government works, it is also how we are seen or judged in the international community. That's equally important," he said on Monday.