Residents traverse shin to knee-deep floods after a rainfall brought by the southwest monsoon in Barangay Malanday, Valenzuela City on July 16, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — One person has reportedly died due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Dodong last week, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Tuesday.

Based on its 8 a.m. report, the death is still being verified by the agency. The individual was between 15 to 18 years old.

"Mayroong na-report tayo na casualties at vine-verify pa natin. Wala namang major untoward incident although [we are still under] blue alert para mas matutukan natin ang efforts natin," said OCD Spokesperson Edgar Posadas in a televised briefing.

Posadas said 47,220 individuals or 13,329 families were affected by the combined impact of the storm and the southwest monsoon rains in the Ilocos, Central Luzon, and Western Visayas regions, as well as in Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

A total of 1,788 families, meanwhile, were still inside evacuation centersin Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and some in Western Visayas.

Local authorities have yet to ask for major requests, said the official, noting this was a positive sign.

"Gusto kong ipalagay na that is a good sign that the concerned LGUs were able to manage, provide for their needs sa evacuation centers kasi ang lokal na pamahalaan ay mayroon namang local fund to address yugn concerns ng kababayan natin at nasalanta," he said.

OCD, he said, was still collating the reports on the storm's damage in different areas of the country.



PAGASA has said the habagat will continue to bring rains over some parts of the Philippines, but sunny weather could be expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

