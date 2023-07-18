Recipients of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps)from various cities in the National Capital Region receive their certificates from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the ceremonial graduation at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City on November 28, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday said he was hoping the Philippines would one day cease the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the country's conditional cash transfer program.

Asked about his thoughts on this now that there is also a food stamp program, Marcos said, "sana." (hopefully).

"Ibig sabihin kasi kapag kaya nating itigil yan... ibig sabihin wala nang nangangailangan. Eh maganda talaga kung maabot natin yun," the President told reporters in a chance interview.

(When it is discontinued, that means nobody needs it anymore. Then that is a good thing and we hoped to reach that point.)

He added that government would continue providing assistance to Filipinos, most especially those affected by natural calamities but noted that the 4P could just to help them cross over poverty.

"Pantawid yun e. So kung hindi na kailangan mag tawid ibig sabihin may trabaho na, may kaya na ang tao, kahit man lang mapakain ang sarili, ang pamilya, sana umabot tayo sa ganun," he said.

(That was meant to help them only. So if it is no longer needed, that means they already have jobs and they could sustain themselves and their families. We hope to reach that point.)

Former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 institutionalized the government's national poverty reduction strategy.

Under the law, the government will provide conditional cash transfers to qualified poor households for a maximum period of 7 years. The National Advisory Council, however, may recommend a longer period under exceptional circumstances.

Senator Imee Marcos earlier said an estimated 4.4 million Filipinos would benefit under 4Ps this 2023, just as the Department of Social Welfare and Development delisted hundreds and thousands of beneficiaries were recently delisted after being found no longer eligible for the program.