LPA to bring rains over Eastern Visayas, Mindanao

Commuters try to catch a ride after a thunderstorm in Cubao Quezon City on June 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Eastern Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to a low pressure area (LPA) and Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast released Tuesday afternoon, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 890 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

It is embedded within the ITCZ affecting Mindanao, PAGASA added.

The LPA and ITCZ will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible floods or landslides due to heavy rains.

PAGASA earlier said the LPA may turn into a storm later Thursday.

