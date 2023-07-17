LPA may turn into storm Tuesday: PAGASA



A low pressure area spotted inside the Philippine area of responsibility may turn into a storm later Tuesday, weather bureau PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather forecaster Robert Badrina said the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 810 km east of northeastern Mindanao as of 3 a.m.

"Posible today maging bagyo," he said, adding the LPA will be named Egay once it strengthens into a storm.

He said the storm may traverse northern or central Luzon based on the usual trajectory of storms in July.

PAGASA said the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Caraga and Davao Region.



Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Zambales and Bataan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon.

