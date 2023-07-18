MANILA — Hong Kong authorities have so far ruled out foul play as among the circumstances surrounding the death of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the city-state, the foreign affairs department said Tuesday.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said the incident is undergoing full probe led by Hong Kong authorities since the body was found last week.

The OFW's employer and family have already been informed.

"According to initial investigation, hindi. Walang foul play being looked at but of course we have to wait for the official report of the cause of death. For now wala namang foul play or person of interest," Cortes said during the televised briefing.

The official said they were just waiting for the Hong Kong police to release the official cause of death of the migrant worker so they could bring the OFW's remains to the Philippines.

"Inaabangan natin ang resulta ng certificate of fact na inissue ng Hong Kong authorities para ma-release na rin ang death certificate," he added.

"We are looking in the next couple of weeks or earlier. Rest assured, alam na ng buong pamilya ang procedure and pasensya na because the family requested privacy," he said.

He also assured the victim's family there would be benefits from the government of Hong Kong and the person's employer.

Joggers first saw the rotting corpse of the OFW on July 13, the DFA official said.

In May 2023, an OFW died in Hong Kong after falling off a window she was cleaning. The person's remains were already brought back to the country, he said.