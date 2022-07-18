Facade of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu. Photo courtesy of UP Cebu Public Information Office

The University of the Philippines in Cebu (UP Cebu) has allowed graduating students to dress based on their gender identity and expression for their upcoming commencement exercises at the end of the month.

"UP Cebu is allowing all graduates who will march on the 83rd Commencement Exercises to wear their preferred attire in accordance to their lived identities in terms of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression (SOGIE)," the university student council announced in a recent Facebook post.

The student council said graduating students are "not be obliged to conform to heteronormative standards" and no longer need to seek permission from the university administration regarding their graduation attire.

"As long as the graduation guidelines for academic costumes, such as color schemes and lengths, are still observed, graduating students may dress themselves how they see fit," it added.

The council said the latest move is part of UP Cebu's efforts to become "a safe space where students can [truly and freely] express themselves."

UP Cebu's graduating classes are set to march on July 29. This marks the school's first in-person graduation rites since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

