Tulfo offers P1-M reward for info on Marinduque rape-slay suspect

Senator Raffy Tulfo on Monday offered a P1 million reward for information on the person behind the killing of a 21-year-old man and rape of his girlfriend in Marinduque.

In a statement, Tulfo condemned the crime and offered a reward to those who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrator.

"Walang konsensya ang gumawa ng ganitong karumal-dumal at kalunos-lunos na krimen. Kaya ako po ay magbibigay ng 1 milyong pabuya, totoo po ito, sa ikadarakip ng suspek, basta't sigurado ako na talagang ang may sala ang madarakip at mapananagot," he said.

(The person who did this heinous crime has no conscience. This is why I am offering a P1 million reward, this is true, for the arrest of the suspect, as long as we are sure that the actual suspect will be arrested.)

Tulfo said any information may be forwarded to his office.

The camping trip of a couple in Boac, Marinduque ended in tragedy after an unknown man entered their tent.

The 21-year-old male victim died after he was stabbed 10 times. The female victim, who was raped and also stabbed 9 times, was found wounded on the side of the road early Saturday.

The perpetrator also took the victims' mobile phones and money before leaving.