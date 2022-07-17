Rainy Monday possible as habagat affects PH: PAGASA

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The habagat or southwest monsoon will continue to affect parts of the Philippines on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, the agency said the monsoon may bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to the Bicol region, Mimaropa, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

These may cause flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, according to PAGASA.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides are also possible, during severe thunderstorms, according to the state weather bureau.

--TeleRadyo, 18 July 2022