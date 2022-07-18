QC flood victims seek aid from DSWD

MANILA -- Dozens of families from Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City trooped to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) office in Batasan on Monday to ask for aid after being flooded over the weekend.

Neck-deep floods submerged their homes last Saturday due to strong rains, leaving most of their properties wet.

Urban poor leader Eufemia Doringo joined the families who conducted a program outside the DSWD compound.

Residents of Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City, who were recently victimized by flooding, troop to DSWD to ask for aid on July 18, 2022. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News Residents of Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City, who were recently victimized by flooding, troop to DSWD to ask for aid on July 18, 2022. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News Residents of Barangay Tatalon in Quezon City, who were recently victimized by flooding, troop to DSWD to ask for aid on July 18, 2022. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

"Gusto namin irehistro kay DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo na pakinggan ang mga naapektuhan ng baha. Ang pangunahing concern, mabilisang ayuda para sa mga nalubog sa baha," Doringo said.

(We want to ask DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo to hear the cry of those affected by the flood. We need help fast.)

The group also wrote letters asking for aid from Tulfo, which they submitted to the office.

Myrna Casiao, a 74 year-old resident of Barangay Tatalon who joined the program, said she almost got stuck in the flood because water levels rose quickly.

Although she fortunately survived the ordeal, she lost most of her belongings.

"Nanghihina ako, wala nagbibigay ng pagkain. Antay ako nang antay, baka maabutan kahit tsaa," Casiao said.

The DSWD said they would look into the families' concerns.

Over the past few weeks, the DSWD has extended assistance to flood victims in other parts of the country such as Banaue, Ifugao.

