Padilla shuns overseas peace talks with Reds

Senator Robin Padilla is opposing a revival of the government's overseas peace negotiations with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Padilla cited his previous involvement in the dialogue, which the actor-turned-lawmaker said only produced zero results.

"Sa usapang pupunta pa ang GPH (government of the Philippines) sa ibang bansa at doon tayo mag-peace talks, nagawa na po namin 'yan at walang nangyari," Padilla told reporters in an interview, Monday.

What will work in the government’s conflict with the communist rebels is "localized peace talks," with negotiators going straight to the people, according to Padilla.

"Para sa akin hindi na dapat ito. Pwede siguro ang localized peace talks kasi nagawa na natin at successful. Nagawa natin ang international may pumupunta at may namamagitan. Pero gastos lang po 'yan, wag na po 'yan," Padilla said.

Padilla meanwhile defended having an "institutionalized" National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) as what Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa is seeking in his proposed measure.

He had joined many NTF-ELCAC activities, where he talked to the people, including CPP-NPA surrenderers, he said.