Padilla: Marcos narrative 'not tsismis'

MANILA - Senator Robin Padilla blames some Filipino children's inability to know their roots to too much exposure to gadgets and technology.

Padilla has joined senators who support the call to revise the current school curriculum.

For the neophyte senator, coming up with a full subject about Philippine history is a must.

“Ang gusto ko lang magsentro sa atin. Kasi pag di natin sinanay ang ating kabataan na alam nila saan ang ugat nila, parang puno yan, kahit mahinang hangin babagsak iyan," Padilla told reporters in an interview.

"Kailangan alam ng bawat Pilipinong kabataan kung sino sila. Paano natin sasabihing dapat taas noo dahil Pilipino ka? Paano itataas ang noo di mo alam kung sino ka?" he added.

Padilla said it's also unfair to call history as "tsismis" (rumor).

What's in history, he claimed, is the "narrative" of victors, while the version of those who lost during that period, is allegedly ignored.

He cited the 1986 People Power Revolution as an example.

“Sa matagal na panahon, narrative ng after People Power ang narinig natin. Ngayon narinig natin ang narrative ng Marcos. Di pwede natin sabihing tsismis ito. Ang narrative ng Aquino iba sa narrative ng Marcos," Padilla claimed.

He added: "Dapat tayong mga Pilipino parehas nating pakinggan. At tayong humusga kung sino sa palagay natin di kung sino ang tama, kundi ano ang totoo. Kasi sasabihin ng isa ako ang tama. Hindi. Alamin natin ano ang totoong naratibo. Totoo sa palagay natin kasi ang totoo maraming mukha.”

Padilla recommends educating children about their ethnic identity as early as Grade 1.

There should also be a return of Home Economics subjects, so children will not be strangers to house chores, Padilla said.

Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, meanwhile, is pushing for the strengthening of history, reading, and mathematics.

He has also filed a bill that seeks to include a Computer Programming subject for Grade 4 students.

Children must also be taught the sense of nationalism and what real government service should be all about, the senator said.

"We should also introduce the following subject - 'The Constitution and You'. This will make all Filipinos more familiar with their system of government and hopefully make many more of our citizens want to participate in governance, especially good governance," Pimentel said.

He added: "I hope we follow the Japanese model where during the early years, they focused more on good social interaction and responsible behavior, and not on grades.”

As for teachers, they should be given a periodic seminar on how to improve their teaching techniques, as well as proper compensation, he said.

Senator Nancy Binay, meanwhile, has stressed the need for students' use of technology in schools.

“Dapat ma-incorporate na ang use of technology na maging bahagi ng educational system kasi katulad sa mga kapit-bahay natin sa Asia naka-incorporate na ang use of technology, eh during this pandemic naging bahagi na ang paggamit ng gadget so dapat i-incorporate, isa sa nakita nila sa pag-aaral kung bakit mababa tayo sa pag-aaral dahil ang exam na ginagawa ngayon di na sa papel ginagamitan na ng gadget,” Binay said.

Binay is also pushing for the strengthening of English, Math, and Science subjects.

The senator, however, is more for a hybrid learning system, than having 100% face-to-face learning scheme.

"Dapat pag-aralan na rin ang konsepto ng blended learning o hybrid mode of learning, naintindihan ko ang concerns ng private school may mga magulang pa na nag-aalangan, baka pwedeng gawin 3 days face-to-face may option din na online... hindi rin maganda ang hiwalay maganda pag-aralan na may shifting sa face-to-face pero para sa akin lahat ng estudyante makaranas ng face-to-face," Binay said.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has also filed a resolution that seeks to probe the impact of the K to 12 program on learners.

From the investigation, senators will craft measures designed to amend the K to 12 law, with the end goal of strengthening the country's educational system.

