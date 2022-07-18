MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Monday said it will be implementing a traffic rerouting plan during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 25.

In a statement, the MMDA advised motorists to take the following alternative routes when traffic gets heavy along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, which is near the Batasang Pambansa Complex where Marcos will be delivering his SONA:

NORTHBOUND (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview)

• Vehicles from Elliptical Road should take North Avenue, turn right at Mindanao Avenue, then turn right to Sauyo Road or take Quirino Highway, then Commonwealth Avenue

SOUTHBOUND (Fairview to Quezon Memorial Circle)

• Vehicles from Commonwealth Avenue should take Sauyo Road or Quirino highway, turn left at Mindanao Avenue, then turn left at North Avenue

Motorists using light vehicles may also opt to take the following routes:

NORTHBOUND (Quezon Memorial Circle to Fairview via Marikina)

• From Elliptical Road (QMC), turn right at Maharlika St., turn left at Mayaman St., turn right at Maginhawa St., turn left at C.P. Garcia Avenue, turn right at Katipunan Ave., turn left at A. Bonifacio Ave., go straight to Gen. Luna Ave., turn right at Kambal Rd., turn left at GSIS Road, turn left at Jones St., turn right at Gen. Luna Ave., go straight to A. Mabini St., turn left at Rodriguez Highway, turn left at Payatas Road

• Light vehicles from C5 Road may turn left at Magiting St., turn right at Maginhawa St., turn left at Mayaman St. to Kalayaan Avenue

The agency also advised trucks coming from C-5 along Katipunan Avenue to take the Luzon Flyover, and then turn left at Congressional Avenue to reach their destination.

MMDA Officer-in-Charge Baltazar Melgar said 1,133 of the agency's personnel will be deployed along Commonwealth Avenue and other roads leading to and within the vicinity of the Batasang Pambansa Complex.

Ambulances, tow trucks, fire trucks, mobile patrol units, and motorcycle units, among others, will also be deployed at designated routes and staging areas.

The MMDA added that it will implement a zipper lane or counterflow on the southbound portion of Commonwealth Avenue to give way to vehicles of government officials and guests going to the complex as needed.

A task force of the MMDA will also intensify clearing operations to remove all road obstructions, including illegally-parked vehicles, to ensure that alternate routes are passable.

