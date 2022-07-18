Japanese Parliamentary Vice Minister for Defense Tsuyohito Iwamoto and Department of National Defense officer-in-charge Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. Handout.

MANILA - The Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense of Japan on Monday paid a courtesy call on Philippine defense chief Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr., with the two officials discussing the two countries' defense relations and regional security concerns.

Vice Minister Tsuyohito Iwamoto and Faustino, the officer-in-charge of the Department of National Defense, also reaffirmed that respect for international law and rules-based order is essential in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

With Iwamoto recalling the successful Foreign and Defense Ministerial Meeting between Manila and Tokyo last April, he and Faustino reaffirmed the outcomes of that engagement, such as further development of humanitarian assistance and disaster response cooperation, and collaboration on transfer of defense equipment.

The Japanese official also expressed willingness to assist the Armed Forces of the Philippines in its capability upgrade program.

According to the DND, Iwamoto, whose Philippine visit started Sunday, was also scheduled to meet other military officials and visit the 525th Engineering Combat Battalion of the Philippine Army, which received a search and rescue equipment donation from Japan.

The vice minister, accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa, paid Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Andres Centino a courtesy call on the same day.

Centino thanked Japan for taking on the Air Surveillance Radar System Acquisition Project under the AFP Modernization Program, according to Col. Jorry Baclor, public affairs chief of the AFP.

