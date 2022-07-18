MANILA — Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra on Monday said the Philippine government is considering challenging the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on its probe on the Duterte administration's drug war.

"The OSG (Office of the Solicitor General) is considering several options, such as challenging the jurisdiction of the ICC or the admissibility of the case, or continuing to leave our lines of communication with the ICC open," Guevarra said.

The government's planned course of action, he said, will be decided once several government departments and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have been consulted on the matter.

"We shall decide on our final course of action after consultations with the DFA, the DOJ, international law experts, and the office of the President," Guevarra said.

Guevarra was reacting to the ICC prosecutor's request to investigate the drug war in the country, after a pre-trial chamber of the international judicial body asked the Philippine government, drug war victims, and their families to comment on the said request.

In an order dated July 14, the Pre-Trial Chamber I invited the Philippines to "provide observations" by Sept. 8 on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan’s position that his office be allowed to continue its probe.

This was after it found that the government "has not demonstrated that it has investigated or is investigating its nationals or others within its jurisdiction" with respect to crimes cognizable by the international tribunal.

Sen. Koko Pimentel called on the ICC to "decide once and for all" on its probe on the drug war.

"Iyan ang advice ko sa ICC; decide once and for all on what you want to do so the [Philippines] can also react properly. We cannot react to a non-final decision by an outsider. Sayang oras natin if we always react to all the developments within the ICC. Let's react to a final decision and action," Pimentel said.

(That's my advice to the ICC. It would be a waste of time if we always react to all the developments within the ICC.)

'ICC IS INTERESTED'

Lawyer Kristina Conti, counsel of families of some war on drug victims, said she thinks the ICC is really interested in the Philippine situation that is why it is taking steps now to possibly elevate the matter into a case.

"Marami ang takot kay Duterte, at siya ang sinasabing may kasalanan sa war on drugs. Kaya habang siya ang Presidente, grabe yung takot. Ngayong bumaba na siya at nagpapahinga daw sa Davao, babalikan namin yung mga pamilya at tatanungin ulit kung ready na ba sila," Conti said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(Many are afraid of Duterte, and they say he is accountable for the war on drugs. So, while he was the President, people were very afraid. But now that he has stepped down and reportedly taking a rest in Davao, we will talk again to the families of the drug war victims to ask them if they are ready to pursue the case.)



"Pero siyempre, hindi pa rin nawawala sa likod ng isip namin na ang anak niya ay nakaupo naman na Vice President. Kaya kailangan namin tantiyahin kung ano ang pananaw at concerns or agam-agam nitong mga biktima," she added.

(But of course, we are mindful that his daughter is the current Vice President. So we need to weigh the views and concerns of the victims.)

But she noted that the ICC is "victim-centered", that is why, at every stage, victims of alleged crimes will be consulted, including their families.

Conti said that should the ICC send investigators to the country and conduct interviews, her group intends to present to them the mothers of the drug war victims.

"Kaya ko nabanggit yung Sept. 8, sagrado kasi 'yan para sa mga nanay. Kasi nanay karamihan ang kausap namin. Kaya talagang anlaking tulong ng mga nanay dahil sila ang may hawak ng ebidensya, ng papeles, and most importantly, sa kanila nauuwi yung responsibilidad na naiiiwan nung namatay o nakulong," she said, noting that that day is Mama Mary's birthday.

(I mentioned Sept. 8 because it's sacred for mothers, whom we are in touch with. The mothers of the victims are very valuable in this struggle because they hold the evidence, the document and most importantly, the responsibilities left behind by those who died or were jailed.)

"Kaya, eto pong mga nanay, kung talagang malakas ang kanilang loob, hinihikayat namin makipag-ugnayan sa Rise Up, sa NUPL or any organization na tumutulong," she added.

(So we call on other mothers of the drug war victims to get in touch with Rise Up, NUPL or any other organization that provide help.)

Conti explained that because the alleged crimes against humanity was perpetrated by the state, citing the Oplan Tokhang command memorandum circular that was issued, it is the government therefore that must respond during the probe.

"Ang sabi ng ICC ay posibleng may kasalanan o iniimbestigahan na nila - sabihin na natin kung sa atin, persons of interest (at) patuloy na sa pagiging suspek - si Duterte, si Bato, tapos si Albayalde. Tinukoy na itong tatlo. Sabi din ng ICC, imbestigahan din natin yung iba pang high-ranking officials and even mid-level na mga opisyales," she said.

(The ICC said that those who possibly committed the crime, or are being investigated - which for us may be considered persons of interest or possible suspects - are former President Rodrigo Duterte, former PNP chief and now Sen. Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa, and former PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde. They were identified. And the ICC also said it will also investigate other high-ranking and mid-level officials.)

Conti said it may take months after the ICC receives the views of the victims for the investigation stage to proceed to the next step, and years for the entire process until judgement to be completed.

