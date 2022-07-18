Davao City posts rising number of active COVID-19 cases

An increasing number of active COVID-19 cases in Davao City was observed in the month of July, based on the weekly COVID-19 tracker.

As of July 16, the number of active cases in the city has reached 220, from 155 on July 9 and 101 on July 2.

There were 4 moderate and 3 severe cases logged on July 16.

Dr. Michelle Schlosser, spokesperson of Davao City COVID-19 Task Force, said there are days when the city records below and sometimes above the 5% positivity rate.

On Thursday, COVID-19 positivity rate in Davao City reached 7 percent after 51 new cases were recorded.

"It is not yet a surge and it is not yet alarming. Although there is an increase, but our weekly consolidation is still around 5%, still acceptable rate," Schlosser said in an interview on Friday through a city-owned radio station.

Among the necessary protections against COVID-19, Schlosser said, is the anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are not aiming of zero infection because one way or another, we will get infected because this is highly contagious, highly transmissible. It is really easy to get infected with COVID-19. What we are preventing through vaccine is COVID-19 deaths," she said.

Residents are advised again to always wear their face mask in public and private establishments and public transport, unless during eating, drinking, exercising or while participating in sports events.

They are also reminded to get vaccinated. The LGU offers free RT-PCR tests for those who have COVID-19 symptoms at the Covid-19 Cluster Clinics (CCC) and Crocodile Park Swabbing Site.

- report from Hernel Tocmo

