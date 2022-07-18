Central Visayas records uptick in new COVID-19 cases

CEBU — The Central Visayas region has recorded an uptick in new COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health in Region 7 (DOH-7) said Monday.

In its latest health bulletin, DOH-7 said there are 191 new coronavirus cases in the region, bringing the number of active cases to 570.

This is considerably higher than the department's most recent record of 379 active cases with 46 critical admissions.

This week, there are 51 new critical admissions. Eleven were admitted to intensive care units while the rest stayed in non-ICU COVID-19 wards.

Six others have also died because of the virus.

With the current increase, the average daily positivity rate in the region is now at 80 percent.



“This is 50% higher compared to the data in the past week,” the department’s statement read.

DOH-7 continues to remind the public to follow basic health protocols, even as areas in the region are under the less stringent COVID-19 Alert Levels 1 and 2.

“Isolate immediately,” they added.

In Cebu City, the local government has mandated a stricter implementation of the vaccination program especially that in-person classes are set to return.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama had earlier called for inoculation in schools and house-to-house vaccination to ramp up their numbers in both the pediatric group and the senior citizen sector.

—Report from Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

