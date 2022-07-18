Members of the transport sector in Cebu stage a protest against the phaseout of jeepneys in 2017. Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

CEBU — Transport groups in Cebu on Sunday said they were not ready for the resumption of full in-person classes by November.

Jaime Paglinawan, who chairs Bayan Central Visayas and oversees transport groups such as Piston Cebu, said that jeepneys plying the province's streets are not enough for the riding public.

“It is really not enough. Our demand now is to abolish pending fines so traditional jeepney drivers can proceed to operating. They don’t have funds to pay for it because the prices of petroleum products are also very high,” Paglinawan told ABS-CBN News in Cebuano during a transport summit.

The groups have consolidated all their suggestions and concerns which they will present in a position paper, he noted.

They are also moving for the suspension for excise tax and value added tax on fuel products, among others.

“We will submit this to the different local government units, lawmakers and other government agencies,” added Paglinawan.

However, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in Region 7 recently said there were enough public utility vehicles.

LTFRB Central Visayas Director Eduardo Montealto said there were some 1,000 modern public utility jeepneys (PUJs) and nearly 2,000 traditional jeeps in Metro Cebu alone.

“We are also targeting to modernize 4,000 PUJs by this year,” Montealto said.

Some local governments have offered free bus rides over the last 2 weeks.

Lapu-Lapu City, for instance, deployed 3 of its coaster buses to pick up and drop off passengers along Cebu's main thoroughfares.

— Report from Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News

