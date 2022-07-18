Cebu town placed under blue alert amid heavy rains

The local government of Dalaguete, southern Cebu has placed the whole town under blue alert Monday night amid heavy rains.

According to a statement released by the local government, there is non-stop rain in the area and landslides are occurring.

Residents living in low-lying areas are urged to monitor a possible rise in water levels especially near riverbanks.

The local government also warned those living in mountainous barangays who could be prone to landslides.

The barangay disaster risk reduction management office is also on full alert.

PAGASA Mactan issued a thunderstorm advisory Monday amid moderate and heavy rains due the the southwest monsoon.

- report from Annie Perez

