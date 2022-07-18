Commuters queue to ride the EDSA Bus Carousel, which has been offering free rides. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA —After weeks of lodging complaints over the delay of their payments, operators of the EDSA Bus Carousel "Libreng Sakay" program finally got an audience with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday.

Operators earlier complained about the project draining their funds, with some forced to avail of usurious loans for their capital.

“Ang magiging problema po masakit man po sabihin ito, kung walang pwedeng magawa ang gobyerno sa amin eh baka marami na po ang hihinto na magprovide sa transport,” Juliet de Jesus, spokesperson of the Mega Manila Consortium, said.

EDSA Bus Carousel free rides cost the taxpayers P10 million a day, according to LTFRB.

However, operators claim they have not received pay for 2 months. Some of their drivers and conductors have even filed a labor case against them.

“Hindi nila alam na kami yung di nababayaran ng gobyerno. Mahal namin ang mga driver at conductors namin. Pero wala kaming maibayad,” De Jesus said.

One of the conductors, Edgardo Remegio, said his operator owes him P10,000. He receives a daily allowance of P200, but he said that this was not enough to cover his family’s expenses or pay his loans.

“Gigising kami 3 a.m., ga-garahe ng 11 p.m., matutulog pasado 1 a.m. [Aabot ng] 2-3 oras na tulog! Pero di namin alam kailan sasahod,” Remegio said.

During their audience with the operators, DOTr and its attached agency, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), assured that it would fast-track their payments.

"Nangako kami na lalo pa naming paiigtingin ang pagpo-proseso ng kanilang bayad upang maging updated ang bayarin sa pagtatapos ng buwan ng Hulyo," LTFRB head Cheloy Garafil said in a statement.

The agency will also build a staging area at Monumento station where drivers and conductors cab take a rest. There will also be facilities to protect passengers from heat or heavy downpour.

On the other hand, bus operators will deploy more buses to lessen queuing time, as the current 200 buses are reportedly not enough to meet the demand.

The EDSA Bus Carousel could deploy as high as 550 buses.

On July 1, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved to extend the EDSA Bus Carousel until December.

However, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said they will have to seek help from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

The free ride program was initially slated to end June 30 along with over 140 routes nationwide, the last day of former President Rodrigo Duterte's term. It was extended until July 31.

