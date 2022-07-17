2 teenage girls drown in flash flood in Quezon City

MANILA - The flash flood that swamped parts of Quezon City is suspected to have taken the lives of two teenage girls.

According to the investigation by Talipapa Police Station 3, a barker found one of the victims lying on the riverside of Mindanao Avenue near Pasong Tamo Bridge III in Barangay Bahay Toro at 12 a.m on Sunday.

The barker immediately reported the incident to authorities who rushed her to Quezon City General Hospital.

The girl, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, however, was pronounced dead on arrival.

A certain Justin Mark Dimacal, however, claimed that the girl was his 15-year-old live-in partner.

According to Dimacal, he tried to get his partner's remains at the hospital but authorities refused to surrender her as they can only release the body to family members.

Unfortunately, Dimacal said he has never met the girl’s parents and has no clue where they are residing.

"Kung sino nakakakilala sa kanya, punta kayo sa ospital sa Muñoz. Kunin niyo po siya. Magulang niya po," he pleaded.

For those who may have information on the 15-year-old girl’s family, please reach out to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit of Quezon City Police at telephone number 8921-6146.

Meanwhile, at about 3 a.m. on the same day, another girl was found at the riverside of Lorraine Street, Parkway Village, Barangay Apolonio Samson in Quezon City.

LOOK: Coast guard is looking for the the missing 15 y/o girl at a river under Pasong Tamo Bridge III in Quezon City.



According to her 17 y/o boyfriend, she was swept away by the flood brought by the heavy downpour on Saturday night. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/WiR2YrCNbF — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) July 17, 2022

Salvacion Napiri Peralta, the bereaved mother, has already confirmed the identity of the second victim. According to Peralta, her daughter was only 15 years old.

Cedric Paras, the 17-year-old partner of the second victim, said he and the two girls were together at the time of the incident.

He recalled that they were napping under a bridge along Piland Road in Barangay Culiat. But at about 8 p.m., they were woken up by rapidly rising flood water.

Amid their efforts to escape to higher ground, Paras said the two girls were swept away.

"Malakas ulan noon. Yung jowa (victim 1) ng isang tropa namin, may sakit sa puso. Noong time nagpapahinga kami, bigla nagpakawala ng tubig 'yung dam. Bigla tumaas tubig. Nag-panic 'yung jowa ng tropa ko," he recalled.

He said his partner tried to help the other victim.

"Yung jowa ko naglakas loob tulungan siya. Tinali 'yung kamay para hindi magkahiwalay maglumangoy. 'Di ko na nakita sa sobrang lakas ng alon. Sinusundan ko sana kaso na-stuck ako," Paras added.

Police are still investigating the incident but they believe the women drowned in the flood brought by the strong downpour.

Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (QCDRRM) Office said they are not sleeping on the issue and explained a "master drainage plan" is already in the works.

The initiative, which involves some of the country’s top scientists, includes infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects, Bianca Perez, the chief of Research and Planning Section of QCDRRM Office said,



“Kasama ang pag-improve ng pagdaloy ng tubig ulan through identifying 'yung may defective drainage structures tulad ng imburnal na lagi may basura or masyado maliit na drainage kaya strict daloy ng tubig ulan," she noted.

"Kasama yung non-infra projects which includes disaster risk management initiatives. Tulad ng early warning system, para alam na preparedness actions," she added.

Perez also said they are consolidating the flood reports and are coordinating with the respective barangays to better improve the plan.

“Bahagi kasi ng drainage master plan ang pagunawa sa behavior ng pagbabaha. 'Yung pagunawa ng dapat ng tubig at ulan,” she said.

Perez also reminded the public that eliminating floods is a joint effort between the city government and communities.

She stressed the importance of throwing trash into proper waste disposals.

"Isa po ito sa mga pinakaimportante na gawain, kailangan sama-sama po natin gawin, 'di lang LGU and barangay, dapat communities and household themselves," she said.

