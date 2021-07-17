Fabian maintains strength, slowly moving away Northern Luzon

Photo from the PAGASA Facebook page

MANILA — Tropical depression Fabian maintained its strength as it continued to move northwest over the Philippine Sea on Saturday night, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin that Fabian was last spotted 1,110 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon at 10 p.m.

It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near its center with gusts of up to 70 kph.

The Philippines’ 6th storm was moving north-northwestward at 15 kph.

Fabian was “unlikely” to bring heavy rainfall throughout the forecast period, PAGASA said.

Fabian and a Low-Pressure Area estimated at 595 kms West of Calayan, Cagayan are currently enhancing the Southwest Monsoon.

Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience monsoon rains in the next 24 hours.

Fabian could exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday night.

