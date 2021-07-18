Transpo workers' 2nd dose via OVP vaccine express due next week: Robredo

The Office of the Vice President and the Manila city government roll out a COVID-19 "vaccine express" for tricycle and pedicab drivers as well as delivery riders at the CCP complex parking lot. June 22, 2021. Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday reminded tricycle, pedicab and delivery drivers who got their first COVID vaccine shots late June this year to prepare for their second dose scheduled for this week.

“Reminder sa mga Grab drivers and riders, mga TODA drivers na nag-first dose -- second dose po natin sa Tuesday and Wednesday sa CCP Complex,” she said in her weekly radio show.

Robredo, with the help of private partners and the local government, opened a “vaccination express” for riders in Manila to help ramp up vaccinations.

Her appearance with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno at the vaccination site last month came amid rumors about their 2022 plans, but both insisted they remain focused on the pandemic.

Robredo said another round of vaccinations will be conducted, this time with the help of the Quezon City LGU, early next month.