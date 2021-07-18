Robredo suggests prioritizing areas with COVID-19 Delta variant for Janssen vaccine

The 3,213,200 doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US Government thru COVAX arrive at the NAIA Terminal 3 Bay 114 in Pasay City on July 16, 2021 via flight EK 0332. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday proposed that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine be allocated in areas where the Delta variant was detected.

Local transmissions of the more infectious variant has been confirmed by the Department of Health in Northern Mindanao, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.

“Unahan na natin ng pagpapabakuna, bilisan para mas marami na ang mabakunahan,” Robredo said in her weekly radio show.

(Let's prioritize and hasten vaccination.)

“Ngayong may easing ng restrictions, dapat yung pag bantay, andun pa din. Ibawal ang mga gatherings na mararami. 'Di pwedeng maging complacent. Sana, 'di mangyari ang third surge."

(Now that we've eased restrictions, we should remain vigilant. Large gatherings should be prohibited. Let's not be complacent. I hope there won't be a third surge.)

The arrival of the 3.2 million single-shot Janssen vaccine came just as supplies of shots agains the coronavirus were dwindling, prompting some local government units to temporarily halt their vaccinations.

Robredo also called on government to infuse funds in regional hospitals to prepare for the possible surge of COVID-19 cases as a result of the detection of the Delta variant.

“Kailangan nilang dagdagan ang capacity nila eh. 'Di similarly situated yung mga ospital sa probinsya, kumpara sa ospital dito," she said.

(They need additional capacity. The hospitals in the provinces are not similarly situated to hospitals here.)

"So sa akin, buhusan sila ng pondo, pandagdag ng capacity, pang sweldo sa dagdag na tao, pambili ng medical equipment na kailangan nila- ventilators, mga oxygen kung ano man ang kailangan. Sana mas bigyan sila ng tulong, in case na sumama ulit.”

(So let's inject more funds for additional capacity, wages, medical equipment that they need--ventilators, oxygen. I hope they can be given help in case the situation worsens.)