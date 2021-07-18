Philippines confirms 5,411 new cases of COVID-19

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Group

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 5,411 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 1,507,775.

The Department of Health also reported 5,439 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 1,433,851.

This means that the country has a total of 47,190 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred seventeen more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 26,714.

The daily number of cases has gone down from peaks reached in April this year, but the confirmation that the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 has reached the country has again alarmed health experts.

Meanwhile the country struggles to ramp up its vaccine rollout. The government has said that it wants to inoculate 58 million Filipinos by the end of the year, down from an initial 70 million target.

ABS-CBN News however has been tracking the number of vaccinations since March, and as of July 14, only 4,047,792 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This means that the government has reached just 6.98 percent of the revised target after more than 4 months.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2, losing over P2 trillion in value in the 15 months since the virus started affecting the country.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 190 million people and caused over 4 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 34 million infections and over 608,000 deaths.

India is the second most badly affected country, with 31 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 541,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 413,000 confirmed fatalities.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

