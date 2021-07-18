Magnitude 5.4 quake jolts Davao Oriental

MANILA - A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted Davao Oriental on Sunday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor, recorded at 8:09 a.m., was located 37 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town, according to state seismologists.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 42 kilometers.

It was felt at Intensity V in Governor Generoso, and at Intensity IV in Mati City, of the same province.

A "weak" tremor at Intensity III was felt in Tampakan and Tupi towns in South Cotabato, while a "slightly felt" Intensity II was reported in the cities of Davao, Kidapawan, and General Santos, and in Kiamba, Sarangani.

Intensity 1 was reported in Arakan, Cotabato.

Phivolcs said it is expecting damage and aftershocks.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

