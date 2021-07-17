'Fabian' strengthens into tropical storm: PAGASA

MANILA - The weather disturbance off extreme northern Luzon has intensified into tropical storm Fabian early Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 6th storm this year was last estimated to be located 1,090 kilometers east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon, and moving north northwest while packing maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kph, PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

The storm is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the country as it will remain far from Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period, the state weather bureau added.

It is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening.

Fabian and a low pressure area spotted 630 km west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside the PAR) are enhancing the southwest monsoon, according to PAGASA.

Western Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will experience monsoon rains in the next 24 hours, it said.

Fabian, which intensified into a tropical storm at 2 a.m. Sunday, is expected to further strengthen on Monday afternoon. It will likely reach typhoon category by Tuesday evening and reach a peak intensity of 140 kph before making landfall over mainland China, PAGASA added.