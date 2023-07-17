Still no decision on US request to host Afghans in PH: Marcos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the briefing and site inspection of the first-ever Clark Multi-Specialty Medical Center in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga on July 17, 2023. Alfred Frias, NIB-PNA

MANILA — The government has yet to arrive at a decision on whether or not the Philippines would temporarily host former Afghan employees of the United States government, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday, a month since Malacañang said it was still evaluating the US' request.

"We'll look at it very, very well before making a decision," Marcos told reporters at the sidelines of an event in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

Marcos noted that his administration has not given itself a deadline in deciding on the US' request, adding that he continued to consult "with our friends in the United States" on the matter.

"We're trying to see what issues are arising, in so doing, we are trying to find ways to remedy those issues that we feel are something that we have to deal with," he said.

"We have made some progress, there's still some major obstacles to us being able to do it," the President added without disclosing details on what the obstacles were.

Last June, several senators, including the President's sister Sen. Imee Marcos, raised questions over the matter, including the real identity of the Afghan refugees who previously worked for the US government.

"Until this moment, the terms of the proposal request of the US is still shrouded in mystery as far as the public as well as the Senate is concerned," Sen. Marcos had said after initiating a Senate probe on the issue.

Philippine diplomats, including Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez, confirmed the request during the probe, noting that the US government had sent a formal letter of request to the Philippine embassy October last year.

In the letter, the US requested to allow its Afghan employees to enter the Philippines and be provided with temporary housing as they waited for their special immigrant visas.

During the Senate probe, Manalo revealed that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had initiated an inter-agency meeting that October to discuss the US' "concept note," but only invited the Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Justice (DOJ), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA).

More agencies were informed about the US request following a series of consultations over the next several months and was "elevated to a higher level" last April.

"In fact Pres. Biden also briefly raised the issue with Pres. Marcos during the visit last May," Manalo had said.

RELATED VIDEO: