Remulla: POGO workers in Las Piñas raid under ‘legal custody’ of BI

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday again justified the continued detention of more than a thousand POGO foreign workers at a facility in Las Piñas, saying they are under the “legal custody” of the Bureau of Immigration.



“We have agreed with the police that custody of these people, foreigners, will be technically under the Bureau of Immigration, legally under the Bureau of Immigration. Although they’re being kept in the Las Piñas quarters, in the site of the POGO where they were raided because we do not have the facilities in BI so that they are under the legal custody of the Bureau of Immigration,” he said during a press conference,” he said.



“That will clarify a lot of issues about the habeas corpus petitions being filed, because they are being held for cause by the Bureau of Immigration and they must remember that the rights of persons who enter your country is always subject to the conditions set forth in the visa,” he added.



The more than a thousand foreign workers have now been held for 3 weeks since the raid conducted by the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group that Remulla earlier criticized for lack of coordination with the Department of Justice.



Habeas corpus petitions, which seek to question their continued detention, have been filed in lower courts but Remulla said there is legal basis to keep them in custody.



“Violation of conditions of the visa is enough for the Bureau of Immigration to hold them indefinitely under custody,” he asserted.



“They’re under investigation for the violation of their visas. Because the presumption is, if they have working visas, they’re here legally to work in a lawful activity. If the activity is unlawful, then it’s already a violation of the visa issued…The licenses of these POGOs were cancelled by PAGCOR which gives rise also for the fact that their stay is already illegal,” he explained.



The foreign workers come from 17 countries, most of whom are from China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.



More than half of the workers “rescued” from alleged human trafficking were Filipinos, who have been allowed to go home.



The foreigners however will have to go through deportation proceedings while some will be repatriated.



“Repatriated or deported, that will depend. But we want the repatriations to be with condition that they will be blacklisted because if they were engaged in any illegal activity, then we should not let them come back,” he said.



Remulla however could not yet confirm the information coming from the Philippine National Police that 1 more Chinese fugitive was discovered by the PNP at the Las Piñas POGO facility, bringing the total of discovered fugitives to 8.



He acknowledged the difficulty of confirming the identities of the foreign workers due to the absence of their passports. He said they’re working with various embassies to help with the identification.



“We will have to follow the law on deportation. We will have to clear their records. If there are cases pending against them, we will have to have them dismissed so we can deport them,” Remulla explained.



The raid in Las Piñas on June 26 is considered the PNP-ACG’s biggest “human trafficking” raid this year.



Although prosecutors initially required more evidence to prove human trafficking, DOJ officials said there were intelligence reports that indicated the POGO facility also engaged in love scams and cryptoscams.

Meanwhile, PNP Spokesperson Police Colonel Jean Fajardo said they were able to arrest another Chinese fugitive from the Las Piñas POGO facility.

She said the 45-year-old Chinese national is considered as one of the bosses of the company, and has been involved in illegal activities in China before escaping to the Philippines.

PNP said they have discovered a total of 8 fugitives from the POGO facility, of which 5 are Chinese and 3 are Taiwanese.

Fajardo added they also discovered 2 minor foreigners working in the facility: an Indonesian and Malaysian, both 17 years old.

RELATED VIDEO