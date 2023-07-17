Paul Soriano out? RTVM to handle SONA broadcast, says House official

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Complex on July 25, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Malacanang's in-house coverage team Radio Television Malacanang (RTVM) will handle the broadcast of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) next week, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco told reporters Monday.

"Ang information na nakuha namin from the Office of the President and the Presidential Communications Office, the RTVM will take care of it. In other words yung mga beterano nila sabi nila kayang-kaya nila because these people... [they] know what to do already... RTVM will take care of it," Velasco said.

Asked if this meant that categorically that Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano will no longer helm the broadcast, Velasco demurred.

"I don't know, but that's the information we got in today's final meeting na yan ng Inter Agency Committee taking care of the SONA preparations," Velasco said.

Meanwhile, Velasco said most of the over 2,000 invited guests have confirmed their attendance, including Vice President Sara Duterte and former Presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who will sit in the VIP gallery even if she is an incumbent lawmaker.

The president's predecessor and the vice president's father, Rodrigo Duterte, has yet to confirm his attendance.

Senate Secretary Renato Bantug for his part said only one senator has not yet confirmed attendance to the SONA.

Those inside the session hall will have a dress code: Filipiniana and business attire.

Guests will also be served Filipino food.