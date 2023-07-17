PAGASA monitoring new LPA inside PAR; may develop into ‘Egay’

PAGASA

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) that may further intensify inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

In its 24-hour public weather forecast released Monday afternoon, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 925 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao.

It entered PAR around Monday noon, and it may further intensify into a tropical cyclone. It will then be called “Egay”.

The LPA has no impact yet on the weather in the Philippines today.

The southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and Western Visayas.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible floods or landslides due to heavy rains.

