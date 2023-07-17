Former Tourism secretary Wanda Teo and Ben Tulfo. File/Composite

The Commission on Audit has reminded People’s Television Network, Inc. that a total of P75.78 million Department of Tourism advertisements to program Kilos Pronto remain unsettled.

In its 2022 audit report, state auditors said that the two notices of suspension or NS, worth P60.009 million and P15.789 million have already matured into notices of disallowance or ND.

In 2018, former DOT secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo resigned following the controversial ad placements of her department to Bitag Media Unlimited, Inc. owned by her brother Ben Tulfo.

Former Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo answers questions during the Senate hearing on the Department of Tourism P60 million ad placement anomaly. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The two NDs in the audit report however were marked “under appeal”.

The Tulfos had denied any wrongdoing and had refused to return the questioned amount.

The NDs concerning the Tulfos were included in the P128.612 million total NDs of PTNI.

A copy of the audit report was received by the Board of PTV as well as General Manager Julio Castillo, Jr. on June 8, 2023.