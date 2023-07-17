MARINA suspends safety certificate of ship that ran aground in Romblon

MV Maria Helena ran aground in Banton Island in Romblon, July 15, 2023. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Maritime Industry Authority Regional Office IV on Monday suspended the Passenger Ship Safety Certificate (PSSC) of the passenger ship that ran aground in Romblon last Saturday.

In the letter addressed to Montenegro Shipping Lines Inc., the owner of MV Maria Helena, MARINA said it is suspending the ship’s PSSC until further notice.

The ship will also undergo thorough safety inspection to determine its seaworthiness prior to lifting the suspension, MARINA added.

The MV Maria Helena ran aground late Saturday. Authorities were able to rescue its 93 passengers and 6 crew members.

According to Rey Sargumba, the ship’s chief mate, the ship tilted after it was hit by strong waves, causing the trucks inside it to also tilt.

He added that the ship’s captain decided to do intentional beaching to prevent a major accident from happening.

The ship came from Lucena City in Quezon and was supposed to go to Tablas Island in Romblon.