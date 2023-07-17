Marcos thanks Filipinos abroad for 'shiny' PH reputation

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. welcomes the 2023 Very Important Pinoy (VIP) Tour participants in a courtesy call at the Heroes Hall of the Malacañang Palace on July 17, 2023. The VIP Tour is being offered to Filipino-Americans, their families and friends. The itinerary for this year’s tour combines the best of metropolitan Manila, Iloilo and Boracay. Participants will get to explore the country’s award-winning beaches and historical sites, as well as its rich cultural heritage and traditions. Rey Baniquet, NIB-PNA

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday thanked Filipinos abroad for strengthening the Philippines' reputation in other countries, as some 300 of them began their nine-day vacation in the country with a tour at the Malacañang Palace.

"We thank our Filipino brothers and sisters who live abroad and continue to make the name of the Philippines shiny, [on top of the] good reputation you have gained over the so many years that you have worked abroad," Marcos said as he welcomed participants of the 2023 Very Important Pinoys (VIP) tour.

"We would like for you to see that there's also good work being done here back home," he added.

The VIP Tour, led by the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Tourism Promotions Board of the Department of Tourism, would take participants to some of the Philippines' iconic destinations in Metro Manila, Iloilo, and Boracay.

Participants include former ambassadors and former consul generals, among others.

“I am very, very happy to be able to welcome you here and to continue with what has proved to be a successful program of our foreign service in their stations where we have put them, being able to bring Pinoys back to the Philippines to see it once again,” Marcos added.

The President also noted how Filipinos are almost everywhere in the world and how they have “become an important part not only of our Philippine society but also of the places where you decided to live and work.”

Consul General Neil Frank R. Ferrer of the Philippine Consulate in San Francisco, who is also the coordinating Philippine Foreign Service Poet (FSP) for this year’s tour, thanked the President Marcos for taking his time to welcome them in the Palace despite his busy schedule.

“With the warm welcome we have received today, and this extraordinary opportunity to meet with you we already truly feel like VIPs,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer noted that the yearly “curated” VIP tour, formerly known as “Ambassadors Tour,” started in 2005 but was halted for two years during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, many travelers across the United States have joined the tour.

“The large number of participants we have signifies the confidence and excitement on our country’s beautiful destinations, made more meaningful by the love, warmth and genuine hospitality of the Filipino people,” Ferrer said.

Ferrer added that he looks forward to Pres. Marcos Jr’s visit again to the US on November, this time for the APEC leaders meeting in San Francisco.

There are more than 12 million Filipinos abroad, with most of them living in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Australia.