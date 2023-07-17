Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros on June 21, 2023. Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Sen. Risa Hontiveros vowed Monday to support Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri’s bill that seeks a P150 per day across the board wage hike for private sector workers.

“Definitely, sinusuportahan ko si SP Migz sa kanilang advocacy sa kanilang bill," Hontiveros told journalists.

Meantime, the issue of "endo" as well as the Security of Tenure bill must also be given due consideration by legislators, the senator stressed.

Hontiveros also appealed to the Senate leadership to finally refer back the SOGIE Equality bill to the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which she chairs.

The SOGIE bill was reverted to the Senate Committee on Rules, chaired by Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

The bill has been going back and forth to Congress for the past 23 years already, Hontiveros said.

"Ibalik na hangga’t maaga at huwag nang patagalin pa ang bill sa aming komite,” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros said the LGBTQIA+ community is always willing to adjust the bill to its "most acceptable" form.

"Kung ibalik na lang ang bill sa Committee on Women ang pagdinig, isusulat uli ang committee report, kasama yung mga amyendang iyon... Basta’t consistent pa rin sa heart and soul nung bill, open na mag-consider," she said.

